KT Rama Rao to kickstart Sanathnagar works on February 12 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao will lay foundation stones for a series of developmental projects worth Rs 61 crore in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency on February 12. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said that Rama Rao would start work on the bridge to be built over the Picket Nala on SP Road at a cost of Rs 10 crore and later, work on the multi-purpose function hall to be taken up in Patigadda at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Also, construction of retaining walls would start to bring relief to people living in Brahmana Wadi, Allamthota Bavi, Vaddera Basthi, Mataji Nagar and Prakash Nagar whose homes are inundated whenever there is heavy rains. The State government has sanctioned Rs 45 crore for this project.

Srinivas Yadav said a review meeting with SCR officials would also be held soon at Buddha Bhavan on the implementation of development programs to be undertaken by GHMC and railway departments in Sanathnagar constituency.

This includes RUB expansion at Ranigunj at a cost of Rs 16.44 crore, construction of a three-lane ROB at Fatehnagar Bridge at a cost of Rs 45 crore, RUB works from Sanathnagar Industrial Park area to Narsapur Chowrasta.