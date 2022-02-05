STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao to kickstart Sanathnagar works on February 12 

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao will lay foundation stones for a series of developmental projects worth Rs 61 crore in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency on February 12. 

Published: 05th February 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao will lay foundation stones for a series of developmental projects worth Rs 61 crore in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency on February 12. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said that Rama Rao would start work on the bridge to be built over the Picket Nala on SP Road at a cost of Rs 10 crore and later, work on the multi-purpose function hall to be taken up in Patigadda at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

 Also, construction of retaining walls would start to bring relief to people living in Brahmana Wadi, Allamthota Bavi, Vaddera Basthi, Mataji Nagar and Prakash Nagar whose homes are inundated whenever there is heavy rains. The State government has sanctioned Rs 45 crore for this project.  

Srinivas Yadav said a review meeting with SCR officials would also be held soon at Buddha Bhavan on the implementation of development programs to be undertaken by GHMC and railway departments in Sanathnagar constituency. 

This includes RUB expansion at Ranigunj at a cost of Rs 16.44 crore, construction of a three-lane ROB at Fatehnagar Bridge at a cost of Rs 45 crore, RUB works from Sanathnagar Industrial Park area to Narsapur Chowrasta. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Sanathnagar Developmental project
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp