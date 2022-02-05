Lok Sabha privileges panel orders probe into attack on Nizamabad BJP MP D Arvind’s convoy 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting on the orders of Lok Sabha’s Committee of Privileges, Union Home Ministry issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Telangana, DGP, State Home Secretary, Nizamabad Collector, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police and Armoor police officers, directing them to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a comprehensive report on the events which led to the attack on Nizamabad BJP MP D Arvind’s convoy near Issapally village in Armoor mandal on January 25.

Taking cognizance of Arvind’s allegations, the Committee of Privileges has given the Union Home Ministry 15 days to conduct an inquiry into the attack and submit its report to the committee. It can be recalled that Arvind had moved the committee on January 30, alleging that the Police Department had conspired and facilitated the attack on his convoy by TRS workers. In his complaint to the committee, the MP also said that the TRS men attacked with sticks, stones and other sharp objects when he was touring villages in his parliamentary constituency to participate in developmental programmes.