STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lok Sabha privileges panel orders probe into attack on Nizamabad BJP MP D Arvind’s convoy 

It can be recalled that Arvind had moved the committee on January 30, alleging that the Police Department had conspired and facilitated the attack on his convoy by TRS workers. 

Published: 05th February 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Ministry

Union Home Ministry (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting on the orders of Lok Sabha’s Committee of Privileges, Union Home Ministry issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Telangana, DGP, State Home Secretary, Nizamabad Collector, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police and Armoor police officers, directing them to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a comprehensive report on the events which led to the attack on Nizamabad BJP MP D Arvind’s convoy near Issapally village in Armoor mandal on January 25.

Taking cognizance of Arvind’s allegations, the Committee of Privileges has given the Union Home Ministry 15 days to conduct an inquiry into the attack and submit its report to the committee. It can be recalled that Arvind had moved the committee on January 30, alleging that the Police Department had conspired and facilitated the attack on his convoy by TRS workers. In his complaint to the committee, the MP also said that the TRS men attacked with sticks, stones and other sharp objects when he was touring villages in his parliamentary constituency to participate in developmental programmes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp