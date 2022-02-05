STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MoS: 87.6 lakh families in TS benefited under AB-PMJAY

The Union Minister said that AB-PMJAY was being implemented in Telangana since May 18, 2021.

Published: 05th February 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A total of 2.39 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs 517.7 crore are authorised for treatment, including for Covid-19, of patients in Telangana under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan ArogyaYojana (AB-PMJAY), said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar in reply to a question raised by Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha on Friday.  

The Union Minister said that AB-PMJAY was being implemented in Telangana since May 18, 2021. “A total of 87.6 lakh beneficiary families are eligible for healthcare benefits under the scheme in Telangana. As on January 24, 2022, a total of 2.39 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs 517.7 crore are authorised for treatment, including for Covid-19, of patients in Telangana,” Pawar said.

No plans to shift Army HQ

There were no plans to shift the headquarter of Southern Army Command to Secunderabad, said Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. “Location of various Headquarters of Army from Command to the Brigades are driven primarily by operational logic and other important aspects like availability of land to accommodate the forces, support infrastructure around the location, aspirations of the men in uniforms etc. There is no plan to relocate Headquarters Southern Command to any Southern State,” the Minister told told Congress member A Revanth Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AB-PMJAY Bharati Pravin Pawar Healthcare Scheme
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp