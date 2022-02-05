MoS: 87.6 lakh families in TS benefited under AB-PMJAY

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 2.39 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs 517.7 crore are authorised for treatment, including for Covid-19, of patients in Telangana under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan ArogyaYojana (AB-PMJAY), said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar in reply to a question raised by Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Union Minister said that AB-PMJAY was being implemented in Telangana since May 18, 2021. “A total of 87.6 lakh beneficiary families are eligible for healthcare benefits under the scheme in Telangana. As on January 24, 2022, a total of 2.39 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs 517.7 crore are authorised for treatment, including for Covid-19, of patients in Telangana,” Pawar said.

No plans to shift Army HQ

There were no plans to shift the headquarter of Southern Army Command to Secunderabad, said Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. “Location of various Headquarters of Army from Command to the Brigades are driven primarily by operational logic and other important aspects like availability of land to accommodate the forces, support infrastructure around the location, aspirations of the men in uniforms etc. There is no plan to relocate Headquarters Southern Command to any Southern State,” the Minister told told Congress member A Revanth Reddy.