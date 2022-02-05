Need to change CM, not Constitution, says Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that there is no need to change or rewrite the Constitution of India. However, there was a compelling reason to change the Chief Minister and rewrite the history of Telangana by dethroning the TRS government for its anti-Dalit and anti-Girijan policies, by dumping the party in the Bay of Bengal, declared Sanjay.

He made these statements during the ‘Bheem Padayatra’ from Telangana Bhavan to Parliament in New Delhi on Friday, protesting against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks about the need to rewrite the Constitution.

He said that the entire State was feeling ashamed of the CM for demanding that the Constitution of India needed to be rewritten. He criticised TRS leaders for brazenly defending the CM’s statement without any shame.

“Arrogance of power has gone into the heads of TRS leaders so much that they are even questioning whether there is any provision for giving CM’s post, three-acre land or financial assistance under Dalit Bandhu scheme to Dalit families,” he said.