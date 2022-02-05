STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Need to change CM, not Constitution, says Bandi

During the ‘Bheem Padayatra’ in New Delhi, BJP State president says the whole of Telangana feeling ashamed of CM’s remarks

Published: 05th February 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that there is no need to change or rewrite the Constitution of India. However, there was a compelling reason to change the Chief Minister and rewrite the history of Telangana by dethroning the TRS government for its anti-Dalit and anti-Girijan policies, by dumping the party in the Bay of Bengal, declared Sanjay.  

He made these statements during the ‘Bheem Padayatra’ from Telangana Bhavan to Parliament in New Delhi on Friday, protesting against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks about the need to rewrite the Constitution. 

ALSO READ: CM perhaps aspired to draft his own version of Constitution, says Bandi

He said that the entire State was feeling ashamed of the CM for demanding that the Constitution of India needed to be rewritten. He criticised TRS leaders for brazenly defending the CM’s statement without any shame.

“Arrogance of power has gone into the heads of TRS leaders so much that they are even questioning whether there is any provision for giving CM’s post, three-acre land or financial assistance under Dalit Bandhu scheme to Dalit families,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar KCR Constitution TRS
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp