STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

RTC deploys 3,845 buses to Medaram for  23 lakh passengers

The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 3,845 buses for Medaram Jatara for nearly 23 lakh passengers.

Published: 05th February 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image of TSRTC bus

Representational Image of TSRTC bus.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 3,845 buses for Medaram Jatara for nearly 23 lakh passengers.These 51 bus operation points include Hanamkonda, Kazipet, Warangal, Janagaon, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Peripherals, Asifabad, Atmakur, Bellampally, Bhadrachalam, Bhupalpally, Chennur, Cherla, Chityal, Eturunagaram, Ghanpur (Mulugu) Ghanpur(Station), Godavarikhani, Govindaraopet, Gudur and Husnabad.

“TSRTC has also launched an App for the convenience of passengers. This is the first-ever launch in the history of RTC. The App can be downloaded from TSRTC official website www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in and very soon from Google Play Store,” said TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar. 

“We saw 19.10 lakh passengers travelling in the year 2020. During that year 3,382 buses were operated, 50, 230 trips were undertaken and 60.87 lakh kilometre travelled. The year 2020 generated `30 crore revenue,” Sajjanar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Road Transport Corporation TSRTC Medaram Jatara
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp