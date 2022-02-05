RTC deploys 3,845 buses to Medaram for  23 lakh passengers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 3,845 buses for Medaram Jatara for nearly 23 lakh passengers.These 51 bus operation points include Hanamkonda, Kazipet, Warangal, Janagaon, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Peripherals, Asifabad, Atmakur, Bellampally, Bhadrachalam, Bhupalpally, Chennur, Cherla, Chityal, Eturunagaram, Ghanpur (Mulugu) Ghanpur(Station), Godavarikhani, Govindaraopet, Gudur and Husnabad.

“TSRTC has also launched an App for the convenience of passengers. This is the first-ever launch in the history of RTC. The App can be downloaded from TSRTC official website www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in and very soon from Google Play Store,” said TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar.

“We saw 19.10 lakh passengers travelling in the year 2020. During that year 3,382 buses were operated, 50, 230 trips were undertaken and 60.87 lakh kilometre travelled. The year 2020 generated `30 crore revenue,” Sajjanar said.