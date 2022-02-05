STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana uses drones to track Maoists

It may not be an exaggeration to say that the recent successes of security forces against the Maoists have much to do with the drone cameras.

Published: 05th February 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Drone image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Drone mounted cameras, or drone cameras as they are being called, are playing a crucial role in tracking Maoists on the Telangana-Chhattishgarh border. After the introduction of the drone cameras, the job of the security personnel has been made much easier and less risky. The cameras are being used to track the Maoists in thick forest areas.

The security personnel have been imparted training in using the drone cameras which are deployed in base camps. From these base camps, the drone operators are able to guide forces who are involved in the combing operations. 

The cameras help in the drone operators spotting Maoist movement quite early, sometimes in a radius of two or three km, who then alert the forces on the ground. A police officer in Bhadrachalam agency area said, “We have been alerted about Maoist movement many times in the recent days through drone cameras.” 

It may not be an exaggeration to say that the recent successes of security forces against the Maoists have much to do with the drone cameras.As part of ‘Operation Prahar’ the security forces have intensified combing operations in the border forest areas to eradicate Maoists. Besides using drone cameras, the government is also setting up base camps along the border. 

Already three base camps have been set up in Telangana and one more is coming up at Pusuguppa in Cherla mandal. A CRPF officer said, “We had earlier lost many personnel due to lack of proper strategy but we have now changed tack and are now utilising technology, besides moving in the forests with a proper strategy. Due to this, we are finding success in dominating the Maoists.”

‘No drone’ order at ICRISAT, JIVA campus

The Cyberabad police commissionerate has banned all flying activities of remotely controlled drone at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and Statue of Equality premises with immediate effect. The ICRISAT will restrict drones on Saturday till 8 pm and Sri Ramanagaram JIVA Campus in Shamshabad will restrict them till February 15.

