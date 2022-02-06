BJP State President lambasts CM for not receiving PM Modi upon his arrival at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the airport on Saturday.

“What must have kept the Chief Minister so busy that he couldn’t receive the Prime Minister of the nation... I want to ask Mr KCR, is this your culture? You claim to have read 80,000 books. Is this what you have learned from them” he said. Sanjay Kumar was speaking to media at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad after welcoming the Prime Minister, who was visited Hyderabad to take part in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) at Patancheru and inauguration of the Statue of Equality, the statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya, at Mucchintal.”

He said that the PM had given appointment to the KCR whenever he sought it. “Have you forgotten the magnanimity of the Prime Minister? How can you confine yourself to your farm house by lacking the basic courtesy of welcoming the PM on his visit to the state,” he said while addressing the CM. He said, “Insulting the PM was nothing short of insulting the entire nation. The Chief Minister was obviously afraid and couldn’t see the PM after having hurled so many abuses against him recently.”