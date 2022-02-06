STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP State President lambasts CM for not receiving PM Modi upon his arrival at Hyderabad airport

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the airport on Saturday.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses the media at the BJP office in Hyderabad on Sunday | RVK Rao

BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File photo | EPS, RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the airport on Saturday.

“What must have kept the Chief Minister so busy that he couldn’t receive the Prime Minister of the nation... I want to ask Mr KCR, is this your culture? You claim to have read 80,000 books. Is this what you have learned from them” he said. Sanjay Kumar was speaking to media at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad after welcoming the Prime Minister, who was visited Hyderabad to take part in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) at Patancheru and inauguration of the Statue of Equality, the statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya, at Mucchintal.”

He said that the PM had given appointment to the KCR whenever he sought it. “Have you forgotten the magnanimity of the Prime Minister? How can you confine yourself to your farm house by lacking the basic courtesy of welcoming the PM on his visit to the state,” he said while addressing the CM. He said, “Insulting the PM was nothing short of insulting the entire nation. The Chief Minister was obviously afraid and couldn’t see the PM after having hurled so many abuses against him recently.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP State President PM K Chandrashekar Rao Narendra Modi
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp