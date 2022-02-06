‘Book CM on sedition charges for remarks on Constitution’: A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party has launched a campaign of lodging police complaints against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against his remarks on Constitution, and demanded that the CM be booked under a case of sedition.

The party’s State chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday visited Gajwel police station, which comes in the CM’s Assembly constituency.

During a press conference on February 1, the CM said that the Constitution of India was not fulfilling the aspirations of people. Revanth said, “KCR’s demand for repeal of the present Constitution and its replacement with a new one amounts to treason. Therefore, he must be booked on sedition charges.”

Revanth also handed over a copy of the Constitution of India to Inspector of Gajwel police station and urged him to go through the entire speech of the CM. “The CM has insulted the Constitution in the garb of commenting on the Union Budget,” he alleged. Meanwhile, the Congress leaders have started lodging formal complaints against the CM at different police stations of across the State.