Devotees flock to Basara temple on Vasanta Panchami

A large number of devotees thronged the Saraswati temple at Basara in Nirmal district on Saturday and offered prayers to the Goddess on the occasion of Vasanta Panchami.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:21 AM

Telengana Basara Temple

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A large number of devotees thronged the Saraswati temple at Basara in Nirmal district on Saturday and offered prayers to the Goddess on the occasion of Vasanta Panchami.

Vasanta Panchami is held every year marking the birthday of Goddess Saraswati. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy and MLC Dhande Vithal offered ‘pattu vastralu’ to the Goddess.

Speaking to media persons after the darshan, Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been taking measures for the development of the temple.

“The CM had sanctioned Rs 50 crore during the erstwhile Adilabad district tour for the temple development works. Apart from this, an additional Rs 50 crore will be sanctioned for the temple development soon,” he said.

TAGS
Telengana Basara Temple Saraswati temple Vasanta Panchami Endowments Minister
