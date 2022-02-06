STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Podu land farmers in Adilabad await pattas from State government

Published: 06th February 2022 09:47 AM

Farmer, agriculture, cropland, sowing, ploughing

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The State government is yet to issue the Recognition of Forest Rights (ROFR) pattas to podu land cultivators in the district from whom applications were received last year. The farmers are irked by the delay in issuing pattas, which are required for ownership rights, electricity, water supply and benefits under Rythu Bandhu (a state welfare programme to support farmers). 

After the State government sought applications to provide alternate land to farmers who had been involved in cultivation of forest land for decades, nearly 18,000 applications were filed in the Adilabad district. Over 70 per cent of these applications were received from tribal farmers. Nearly 50,000 acres of forest land in the district is under cultivation. The State government had announced that it will issue permanent pattas to such farmers. 

TAGS
Recognition of Forest Rights Rythu Bandhu Farmers
