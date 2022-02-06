Political activity of Nizamabad MLAs leads to speculation about early polls

M V K Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The sudden spike in political activity in the nine Assembly constituencies that come under the Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts has created a buzz among not just the people, but also sparked speculations of elections being called early.

A majority of the MLAs of these nine Assembly constituencies are of late being seen in their segments and actively in touch with their supporters and party workers. In other words, these MLAs appear to be making specific efforts to get closer to the people. Observing the MLAs’ activity, political analysts are wondering if the TRS leadership may be considering early elections.

The MLAs are available in their respective constituencies at least once every week; they are regularly keeping in touch with their different groups via WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

They are also updating all social media groups about their activities. Also, all these nine MLA are enthusiastically participating in religious programmes both in urban and rural areas.

R&B Minister Vemul a Prashanth Reddy has been regularly seen in his Balkonda Assembly constituency, participating in development activities. While addressing public meetings, he is taking pains to speak about the development of the constituency, the improvement of irrigation and infrastructure facilities, as well as improved medical, health, education, roads and women and child development activities.

Focus on development

Prashanth Reddy also takes care to compare the development over the last seven years with the performance of the previous governments.

Every single speech of his is laced with political attack on the BJP and description of the BJP as an enemy of Telangana. Also, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership is invariably an integral part of the speeches.

Pocharam stays busy

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who represents Banswada in the Assembly, is not bothered about his age and regularly participates in development programmes in the constituency. He prefers to address even low-profile meetings in villages and explain to the people the development activities taken up in TRS government, how the Chief Minister is introducing new schemes for the overall development of the State.

Srinivas Reddy also speaks about the development of the irrigation sector, particularly the ongoing efforts to bring the Godavari water to Nizamsagar through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Srinivas Reddy had been missing from his constituency a few months ago, but he has made up for the lost time now. His son and DCCB chairman Pocharam Bhaskhar Reddy is often seen accompanying him and participating in constituency level programmes.

Meanwhile, Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy, who was recently appointed the district TRS president, has not taken charge till date. He is expected to do so once MLC K Kavitha confirms the date she would be able to participate in the public meeting to be held in Nizamabad. However, he has been actively in touch with the party leaders from Hyderabad.

Behind the scenes

Jeevan Reddy is also working behind the scenes to attract cadre from opposition parties into the TRS fold. Like the other TRS MLAs, the main focus of his attack is the BJP.

Nizamabad Rural and Nizamabad Urban MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan and B Ganesh Gupta as well as Nizamabad Mayor Dandu Nithu Kiran are also regularly touring the constituencies and reviewing development activities.

Incidentally, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or Minister KT Rama Rao are expected to visit Nizamabad in the coming months to inaugurate the completed projects like Integrated Collector’s Office Complex and IT Hub. The Bodhan MLA is also busy with development activities in the constituency.

9 constituencies

A majority of the MLAs of these nine Assembly constituencies are of late being seen in their segments and actively in touch with their supporters and party workers.