Several more singers may come, none can replace Lata: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar (92), the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Rao said Mangeshkar left a permanent impression for the last eight decades in the playback signing and her death is a void, which can never be filled in the music world of the country, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister said through her singing, Mangeshkar gave us the divine music and she is a blessing given by the God to Indian music.

"With Lata's death the song became mute and the 'Music Mahal' became vacant", he said. "Lata ji who sang 50,000 songs in 1,000 films in 20 languages, was indeed Maa Saraswathi swara' treasure. As a playback singer Lata ji used to sing imagining the expressions to be given by the actresses. The film producers used to get the dates of Lata first then they would fix the dates of actors and this alone showed her class and demand," Rao said.

She lent respect to the numerous awards she received both at the national and international levels. There may be several more singers who may come, none can replace Mangeshkar, the Chief Minister said. Rao conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.