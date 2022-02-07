STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM, Governor mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

The passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has shocked one and all. 

Published: 07th February 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar

Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has shocked one and all. On Sunday morning, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted, “Extremely saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of India’s legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.”

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his deep sorrow over Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. In a statement to the media, he said that Mangeshkar had left a permanent impression in the hearts of generations of Indians for the last eight decades in playback signing. Her death was a void, which could never be filled in the music world of the country, he added.

He said that through her singing, Mangeshkar has given us divine music and that she was a blessing given by the god to Indian music. “With Lata ji’s death, the song became mute and the Palace of Music became vacant,” he said.

“Lata ji, who sang 50,000 songs in 1,000 films in 20 languages, was indeed Maa Saraswati and a treasure of swara (musical tone),” he added. Lata ji’s melodies will always keep her legacy alive, says Harish

“A magical voice that gave the world innumerable melodies and memories passes away. Truly the end of an era,” tweeted IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao also expressed his deepest condolences to Lata Mangeshkar’s family and her loved ones. In a tweet, he said, “Her demise is a loss to the entire country. The void her absence has left can never be filled but her melodies will always keep her legacy and beautiful personality alive. Om Shanti.”

