Country’s largest private rail coach factory ready: KTR

HYDERABAD: One of the country’s largest private modern rail coach factory will soon be inaugurated at Kondakal in Rangareddy district. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday tweeted: “One of India’s largest private rail coach factories, set up by Medha Group is ready for inauguration at Kondakal. Proud that Telangana will soon be manufacturing & shipping out rail coaches. My sincere thanks to Yugandhar Reddy Garu (Chairman, Medha Servo Drives) & his able team on making this happen (sic).”

Kondakal factory to become a major hub for coaches and locomotives

In 2017, 100 acres of land was allocated through TSIIC to the company, which has invested `1,000 crore and promised to create 2,200 employment opportunities, both direct and indirect. The factory, poised to be a major hub for manufacturing all types of coaches and locomotives, has an annual capacity to manufacture 500 coaches of various types and 50 locomotives.

Its foundations were laid by the Minister himself in August 2020. Time and again, Rama Rao has reminded the Union government of its failure to establish a Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet, despite the State government’s allocation of 150 acres of land.

The latest tweet of Rama Rao comes within days of the Centre coming up with the 2022-23 Union Budget, which did not go down well with the State government.