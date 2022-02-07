STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmer grows cannabis, loses Rythu Bandhu benefits

Rythu Bandhu benefits have been withdrawn to a farmer from Mahabubnagar rural mandal who was found to have grown cannabis plants in his agricultural field last October.

Published: 07th February 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rythu Bandhu benefits have been withdrawn to a farmer from Mahabubnagar rural mandal who was found to have grown cannabis plants in his agricultural field last October.

G Chandraiah, a resident of Manikonda village of Mahabubnagar mandal, was caught growing cannabis plants in his 1.5 acres farm, by officials of the Excise and Prohibition and revenue departments. The issue was brought to the notice of district Collector S Venkata Rao. 

Acting on the instruction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to stop extending Rythu Bandhu to farmers growing cannabis, the Collector ordered discontinuation of the crop input assistance to the farmer.  
Agriculture department officials informed that Chandraiah’s name has been deleted from the list of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries with immediate effect. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmer caught Cannabis farmer caught S Venkata Rao K Chandrashekar Rao
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp