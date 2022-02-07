Farmer grows cannabis, loses Rythu Bandhu benefits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rythu Bandhu benefits have been withdrawn to a farmer from Mahabubnagar rural mandal who was found to have grown cannabis plants in his agricultural field last October.

G Chandraiah, a resident of Manikonda village of Mahabubnagar mandal, was caught growing cannabis plants in his 1.5 acres farm, by officials of the Excise and Prohibition and revenue departments. The issue was brought to the notice of district Collector S Venkata Rao.

Acting on the instruction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to stop extending Rythu Bandhu to farmers growing cannabis, the Collector ordered discontinuation of the crop input assistance to the farmer.

Agriculture department officials informed that Chandraiah’s name has been deleted from the list of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries with immediate effect.