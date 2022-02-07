STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KIMS Hospital doctors give prosthetic testis to 23 year-old

The silicone material will not cause any kind of infection.

Published: 07th February 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The doctors at KIMS Hospitals have successfully fixed a prosthetic testis (singular for testes) made of silicon on a youngster, who had lost it due to genetic reasons during his childhood.

“A young boy, aged about 17-18 years, was admitted to our hospital few years ago with severe pain in his left testicles four years ago. The diagnosis had revealed that his left testis was twisted and due to loss of blood supply, it had come to a dead state. As the dead testis had posed a danger to the right one, we had removed the dead left testis and advised the young boy to come for the follow-up after a year. Now, at 23 and worried about his marital life, he decided to get a prosthetic testis implant, which was done successfully,” said Dr N Upendra Kumar, Consultant Urologist, KIMS Hospitals.

“He will not have any problems with his marital life in future, as the second testis is safe. So, he will have normal family life and fertility too. The silicone material will not cause any kind of infection. They are available for a long period, but most of the doctors are not using this,” he said.

“It will not function as the original one, but the physical appearance will be such as he is having both the testicles. That gives the youth a lot of psychological relief throughout his life,” he added.

“One in a thousand will have such a problem, where their testis may get damaged. Testis gets twisted due to genetic reasons. In such cases, the blood supply to the testis will stop, and they will suffer severe pain. They may consume antibiotics for a week to treat the swelling. That will give temporary relief, but the problem will recur. If the patient visits any urologist within 4 to 6 hours of experiencing pain, they can restore the blood supply and save the testis. If they come later, there is no other option other than removing it,” Dr Upendra explained.

Silicon will not cause any infection

He will have normal family life and fertility too. The silicone material will not cause any kind of infection. They are available for a long period, but most of the doctors are not using this, Dr N Upendra Kumar, Consultant Urologist, KIMS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIMS Hospitals prosthetic testis
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp