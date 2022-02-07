KIMS Hospital doctors give prosthetic testis to 23 year-old

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The doctors at KIMS Hospitals have successfully fixed a prosthetic testis (singular for testes) made of silicon on a youngster, who had lost it due to genetic reasons during his childhood.

“A young boy, aged about 17-18 years, was admitted to our hospital few years ago with severe pain in his left testicles four years ago. The diagnosis had revealed that his left testis was twisted and due to loss of blood supply, it had come to a dead state. As the dead testis had posed a danger to the right one, we had removed the dead left testis and advised the young boy to come for the follow-up after a year. Now, at 23 and worried about his marital life, he decided to get a prosthetic testis implant, which was done successfully,” said Dr N Upendra Kumar, Consultant Urologist, KIMS Hospitals.

“He will not have any problems with his marital life in future, as the second testis is safe. So, he will have normal family life and fertility too. The silicone material will not cause any kind of infection. They are available for a long period, but most of the doctors are not using this,” he said.

“It will not function as the original one, but the physical appearance will be such as he is having both the testicles. That gives the youth a lot of psychological relief throughout his life,” he added.

“One in a thousand will have such a problem, where their testis may get damaged. Testis gets twisted due to genetic reasons. In such cases, the blood supply to the testis will stop, and they will suffer severe pain. They may consume antibiotics for a week to treat the swelling. That will give temporary relief, but the problem will recur. If the patient visits any urologist within 4 to 6 hours of experiencing pain, they can restore the blood supply and save the testis. If they come later, there is no other option other than removing it,” Dr Upendra explained.

