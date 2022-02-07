Medaram abuzz as jatara nears

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, thousands of devotees thronged the tribal village of Medaram in Mulugu district during the weekend to offer prayers to the deities ahead of the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara which is scheduled from February 16.

The four-day jatara, a biennial tribal fair, is the largest congregation of tribals in Asia and is visited by devotees not only from Telangana but also from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The festival will begin with the arrival of tribal deity Saralamma from Kannepally, two km from Medaram village.

On the second day of the fair, the deity Sammakka would arrive from the Chilakalagutta hillocks, about two km from the altar at Medaram village. The devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Gattamma before having darshan of Sammakka and Saralamma. The deities would be taken back to their respective places by tribal priests on February 19, marking the conclusion of the jatara.

The authorities are making arrangements such as provision of drinking water, sanitation, lighting etc to ensure smooth conduct of the jatara.