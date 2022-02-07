Modi is icon of partiality, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Picking up the thread from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left it, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday continued the anti-Modi rant, describing the Prime Minister as the ‘icon of partiality’ who unveiled the Statue of Equality - Ramanujacharya - on Saturday.

In a tweet, Rama Rao vented out at the Prime Minister for the injustice meted to the State with regard to a number of commitments the Centre had made in the AP State Reorganisation Act and not keeping several other promises made to Telangana.

He said that when Modi inaugurated Ramanujacharya statue, ‘irony’ just died a billion deaths. On Friday, a day ahead of the arrival of the Prime Minister, Rama Rao had in a stinging outburst against the BJP for the step-motherly treatment meted out to Telangana, wished that Ramanujacharya whose statue Modi was to unveil the following day, should visit him in his dreams and make him undo the injustice to India’s youngest State.

Apparently, with an intention to bolster his anti-Modi credentials, Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the Ramanujacharya statue unveiling ceremony as well as the event at ICRISAT. This came close on the heels of his news conference on the day of the Budget when he, unleashing a torrent of invective, excoriated Modi and the Union government for being not only partisan against Telangana but also being anti-people and anti-farmer across the nation.

He even mooted a new Constitution for the nation to devolve more subjects to the State so that an all round development could be brought about in the country.

The Chief Minister’s blistering tirade against Modi is being seen as an indication that he is moving away from the BJP, contrary to the criticism that the TRS supremo and the Prime Minister always appear to have daggers drawn in the open but would help each other out when the crunch comes.

As the General Elections are just two-and-a-half years away, the TRS supremo is trying to rub off the pro-Modi paint off his skin so that he could be more acceptable to the non-Congress and non-BJP forces to cobble up a political formation as a viable alternative.

