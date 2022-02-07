STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi turned Ramanujacharya event into BJP spectacle: Bhatti

The CLP leader felt that the entire visit clearly reflected the BJP’s ideology of ‘divide and rule’.

Published: 07th February 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing strong disapproval, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hyderabad on Saturday, including the unveiling of the statue of Ramanujacharya, appeared to be another grand BJP spectacle and quite contradictory to the philosophy of the reformer. 

Speaking to media persons at the Assembly premises, Bhatti said that the event which took place at the ashram of the Chinna Jeeyar Swami at Muchintal barely reflected the ‘equality’, as diverse sections were not represented at the event organised to celebrate the saint’s 1000th birth anniversary. “Did Modi visit the city as Prime Minister of the nation or as the supreme leader of the BJP ?” he asked. 

The CLP leader felt that the entire visit clearly reflected the BJP’s ideology of ‘divide and rule’. “This is nothing but an insult to the very spirit and idea of equality imparted by saint and the platform was used to spread the ideology of RSS. If at all Modi wanted to take the message of the great soul forward, he should stop differentiating between different States, particularly of north and south India,” Bhatti added. 

