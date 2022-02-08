88 per cent cases of crime against women pending, reveals data in Telengana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Court Pendency Percentage (CPP) of cases related to crime against women in Telangana during the year 2020 was 88 per cent, highest since 2016. During the same period, the Conviction Rate (CVR) in such cases was 25.6 per cent, much higher than the previous years.

The national average for CPP and CVR in the year 2020 was 95.5 per cent and per cent respectively. The details were revealed by the MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra in the Rajya Sabha.In the year 2016, the nation CPP in cases of crime against women was 80.4 per cent and the CVR was 8.1 percent. In 2019, the pendency and conviction rose to 76.3 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively.Telangana has recorded an overall conviction rate of 48.5 per cent in the case disposed during the year 2020.