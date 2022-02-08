STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

88 per cent cases of crime against women pending, reveals data in Telengana

The national average for CPP and CVR in the year 2020 was 95.5 per cent and per cent respectively.

Published: 08th February 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic abuse, Crime against women, Sexual abuse, Harassment

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Court Pendency Percentage (CPP) of cases related to crime against women in Telangana during the year 2020 was 88 per cent, highest since 2016. During the same period, the Conviction Rate (CVR) in such cases was 25.6 per cent, much higher than the previous years. 

The national average for CPP and CVR in the year 2020 was 95.5 per cent and per cent respectively. The details were revealed by the MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra in the Rajya Sabha.In the year 2016, the nation CPP in cases of crime against women was 80.4 per cent and the CVR was 8.1 percent. In 2019, the pendency and conviction rose to 76.3 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively.Telangana has recorded an overall conviction rate of 48.5 per cent in the case disposed during the year 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Court Pendency Percentage Crime Women Conviction rate
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp