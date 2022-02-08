AIIMS, Bibinagar to start PG admissions 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIIMS, Bibinagar, will now start post-graduate admissions across eight specialisations. From 2022 onwards, 12 seats for PG admissions have been allotted.Currently, the hospital has only undergraduate doctors pursuing MBBS.

According to the hospital administration, 12 seats have been allotted to the institute in the departments of anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pharmacology, microbiology, community & family medicine, forensic medicine , toxicology and pathology.

The first batch of PG students, nine in number, have taken admission through INI-CET. The MD/MS courses for the clinical departments have been scheduled for July 2022 session, stated the hospital.

Apart from PG seats, the MBBS seats have also been enhanced to 100.

Currently, admissions for the third batch of medical undergraduates are in progress and the medical college has a total of 38 senior residents and 34 junior residents in various departments.