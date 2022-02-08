STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to file complaints in courts against CM Chandrasekhar Rao's remarks on Constitution

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that KCR meant to divert attention from real issues by speaking about the Constitution.

Published: 08th February 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses the media at the BJP office in Hyderabad on Sunday | RVK Rao

BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File photo | EPS, RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP’s legal cell is going to lodge formal complaints with courts against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks on the Constitution. The party will also hold daily demonstration in front of courts.In this connection, the party leaders held a meeting on Monday that was chaired by State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Former MLC N Ramchander Rao, BJP legal cell’s State convenor Ravinder Vishwanath and other leaders took part in the meeting.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that KCR meant to divert attention from real issues by speaking about the Constitution. “If he does not believe in the Constitution of India, he should leave his position,” he said.  
Critical of the CM’s statements, Ramchander Rao informed that the BJP took a decision to file cases against the CM in courts.

“The party will also organise daily demonstrations, urging the judiciary to take action against KCR over his remarks against the Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” he said.He also urged the party members to ensure maximum micro donations for the construction of the Ram Mandir.

