CM K Chandrasekhar Rao takes stock of works at Yadadri temple

The CM performed special pujas at Balalayam. Later, he went round the temple premises and personally supervised the progress of works.

Published: 08th February 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao receives prasadam from a priest at Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the Yadadri temple on Monday and reviewed the arrangements to be made for the reopening of the temple in March.Rao reached Yadadri by helicopter and had an aerial view of the temple works. Later, the CM reviewed the progress of works with officials. The week-long Yadadri reopening ceremony shall commence from March 11. 

The CM performed special pujas at Balalayam. Later, he went round the temple premises and personally supervised the progress of works. He inspected the construction of Kalyana Katta and Pushkarini. He also examined the 75-acre land, where Maha Sudarshana Yagam would be performed as part of the reopening of the temple.

He also inspected the Annadana Satrrams, RTC bus stand, dress changing rooms, Vrata Mandapas, Deeksha Mandapam and other construction works.  Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and  Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar were also present. 

