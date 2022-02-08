Congress Chief A Revanth Reddy seeks action against TRS men for illegal constructions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged the Muncipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister to take action against illegal construction across the city. Revanth claimed that he has all the evidence of ‘illegal constructions being undertaken by TRS men.’

In an open letter to Minister KT Rama Rao, Revanth alleged that ruling party’s Corporators, MLAs and even some Ministers were not only engaged in illegal constructions of buildings, but encroaching upon open lands and lakes with impunity. “Some of these activities, which are being taken up in my Parliamentary constituency, have come to my notice. I am sharing the information with you for initiating action,” the letter stated.

Revanth has also alleged that scores of complaints filed by locals were being ignored by Municipal authorities. Citing an instance where locals have lodged a complaint in Dundigal police station against Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his men, he urged KTR to instruct officials to initiate action. “What is stopping you from taking action? Do you have any share in these projects ?” he asked.