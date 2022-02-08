STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'Detailed project report for Mulugu tribal varsity ready': Subhas Sarkar

The Site Selection Committee constituted by the Ministry of Education has marked the site in Mulugu. 

Published: 08th February 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Union Minister Subhas Sarkar (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Monday said that a detailed project report (DPR) had been prepared for establishment of Central Tribal University at Mulugu in Telangana, and proposal for funds was submitted to Union Ministry of Finance.

Replying to a question from Congress member A Revanth Reddy in Lok Sabha, Sarkar said the proposed university would get funds from the University Grants Commission as and when the institution starts functioning. “The Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act 2014 provides for establishment of a Central Tribal University in Telangana. The Site Selection Committee constituted by the Ministry of Education has marked the site in Mulugu. 

The detailed project report has been prepared and inter-ministerial consultations have also been completed. The proposal has been submitted for the approval to the Ministry of Finance. Funds will be allocated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as and when the institution is operationalised,” the Union Minister said.

‘No allegations’

Replying a question raised by the Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Union Ministry of Finance on Monday said that NABARD had not received any complaint over the allegations of corruption in construction of check dams on Musi River in Telangana. 

The Ministry also provided the details of NABARD loans sanctioned to various projects in the State, including Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The Ministry said that Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation, Limited (KIPCL) approached NABARD only after the tendering processes was completed and works had commenced under respective projects.

Artifacts returned

Replying to Arvind Dharmapuri, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that a total of 200 artifacts and antiquities were repatriated to the country during the last 10 years (2011-2021) from various countries including USA, Canada and UK.

Indigenous tribes

Union Tribal Minister informed the Lok Sabha that the total “population of indigenous tribal” people in Telangana was 32,86,928.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Minister of State for Education DPR Central Tribal University UGC
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp