Four held in robbery case in Telengana, Rs 34 lakh recovered

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Siddipet police arrested the main accused and three others in the Siddipet shooting and robbery case, and recovered Rs 34 lakh cash.The details of the case were revealed by Commissioner N Swetha at a press conference on Monday. She said that on January 31, driver D Parashuram carrying Rs 43.50 lakh in a car belonging to real estate agent V Narsaiah near the Siddipet sub-registrar’s office, when the incident took place. The accused persons were watching the driver closely and took advantage of the fact that he was alone in the car, they opened fire on the driver and stole the money.

They also seized a car, two motorcycles and three cell phones.The CP said that while the accused Gajje Raju, Edama Saikumar, and Balimpuram Karunakar are from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Bigulla Vamshi Krishna hails from Nehru colony in Secunderabad. She added that the accused persons have past criminal record and the motorcycle used to commit robbery was also a stolen one.

Based on credible information, one of the accused Saikumar was arrested on Sunday. The CP said that of the Rs 43.50 lakh, which was stolen by the accused, they used Rs 9.50 lakh for paying debts.Swetha said a case was registered against Gajje Raja, the main accused, at Siddipet police station. Fifteen teams had been set up to arrest the accused, said the CP, adding that the cops used technology to probe from all angles.