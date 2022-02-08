STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Chandrasekhar Rao should apologise to the nation: BC Association

Suresh, along with Dalit Shakti Programme State secretary Kurelli Ramesh, staged a relay hunger strike at Ekashila Park here to protest against the CM’s comments.

Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Lambasting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his comments on Indian Constitution, National BC Association working president Dasu Suresh on Monday said that the former should explain to the nation on what basis he wants to change the Constitution. Suresh, along with Dalit Shakti Programme State secretary Kurelli Ramesh, staged a relay hunger strike at Ekashila Park here to protest against the CM’s comments.

Speaking on the occasion, he demanded that Rao should apologies to all Indians and withdraw his “unfaithful statements” against the Constitution. “Dr BR Ambedkar drafted a Constitution that ensures justice to common man and the downtrodden. It impossible for people like KCR to change such a comprehensive Constitution. KCR’s comments are an insult to the basic principles of our Constitution and he should withdraw his utterances on the need to rewrite the Constitution,” he said. He also said there would be no future for TRS if the CM  continues to make such comments. 

