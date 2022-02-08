STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

National Commission for Minorities grills minority residential schools’ officials in Telengana

Shahezadi said that the Commission would soon hold a hearing over this issue in Delhi. 

Published: 08th February 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Minorities (Photo | @NCM_GoI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) held a meeting in the city on Monday to discuss allegations of poor functioning of Telangana Minority Residential Schools.The review meeting, held at Dilkusha Guest House, was attended by senior officials of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), who were summoned by the Commission after receiving a number of complaints alleging ‘fraud’ in these State-run Schools. 

The Commission have been receiving several complaints via e-mail over the past few days, which point out ‘induction of unqualified individuals’ and ‘demands of bribe for admissions of students.’ Most of these complaints were received from Asifabad district, said Shahezadi Syed, Hyderabad representative of the Commission who conducted the review meeting. 

She said that Regional-Level Coordinator (RLC), against whom most of the allegations were levelled, could not provide satisfactory answers during the meeting. “We found that some of the officials including one based in Hyderabad were spoiling the name of the institution, which was established to impart quality education with the joint efforts of Central and State governments,” she said.

Shahezadi said that the Commission would soon hold a hearing over this issue in Delhi. “Officials of TMREIS and Asifabad Collector have been informed about the hearing to be taken up in Delhi. Notices will be issues to the officials shortly, “ she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCM Telangana Minority Residential Schools TMREIS RLC
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp