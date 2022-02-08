National Commission for Minorities grills minority residential schools’ officials in Telengana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) held a meeting in the city on Monday to discuss allegations of poor functioning of Telangana Minority Residential Schools.The review meeting, held at Dilkusha Guest House, was attended by senior officials of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), who were summoned by the Commission after receiving a number of complaints alleging ‘fraud’ in these State-run Schools.

The Commission have been receiving several complaints via e-mail over the past few days, which point out ‘induction of unqualified individuals’ and ‘demands of bribe for admissions of students.’ Most of these complaints were received from Asifabad district, said Shahezadi Syed, Hyderabad representative of the Commission who conducted the review meeting.

She said that Regional-Level Coordinator (RLC), against whom most of the allegations were levelled, could not provide satisfactory answers during the meeting. “We found that some of the officials including one based in Hyderabad were spoiling the name of the institution, which was established to impart quality education with the joint efforts of Central and State governments,” she said.

Shahezadi said that the Commission would soon hold a hearing over this issue in Delhi. “Officials of TMREIS and Asifabad Collector have been informed about the hearing to be taken up in Delhi. Notices will be issues to the officials shortly, “ she said.