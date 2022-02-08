STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Survey finds many with Covid symptoms  ahead of tribal festival in Medaram village, Telengana

Out of the 2,600 people surveyed in and around the Medaram jatara site, 105 persons were found to have symptoms of Covid-19.

Devotees coming in for the festival at Medaram village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As devotees in large numbers continue to throng Medaram village in Mulugu district, ahead of the Sammakka Saralamma jatara, one of Asia’s largest tribal festivals, as many as 105 persons were found to be Covid-19 symptomatic during the fever survey conducted in and around the jatara site from February 4 till date.  A total of 2600 people were surveyed during the said period, officials said. 

This is far higher than Covid-19 numbers reflected in the daily health bulletin where Mulugu district alone in the last seven days reported 116 cases.Taking note of the situation, the health officials have set up numerous camps to test people visiting the jatara. “We have set up 35 camps in and around the jatara site where we are testing shopkeepers and devotees visiting the jatara. We have also set up 40 camps in district entry points so that people coming from Warangal, Kothugudem etc can be tested enroute,” said Dr Allam Appaiah, DMHO Mulugu.

Currently,  there are 495 active Covid-19 cases in the district. “The fever survey will help us keep a tab on the cases every day and also take corrective measures,” added Dr Appaiah.Meanwhile, health experts noted that provided mask-wearing is accurate, it is unlikely that the jatara will lead to any major rise in Covid-19 cases in the State. 

Devotees can avail jatara prasadam through post
Hyderabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Monday said that the postal department will deliver prasadam from Sammakka Saralamma jatara to devotees across the country at their doorstep. The service will be available from February 12 to 22. The devotees can book the prasadam on Mee Seva or T App-Folio by paying `225 for each packet which contains 200 grams of jaggery, Kumkuma and Pasupu. Those who book the prasadam under RTC parcel services will be charged depending on the distance, the Minister said. 

