Telengana reports 1,380 fresh Covid cases 

As many as 1,380 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Telangana on Monday after conducting 68,720 tests.

Covid test being conducted

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,380 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Telangana on Monday after conducting 68,720 tests. The State also witnessed one Covid-related death. Also, 3,877 patients, who had previously tested positive, recuperated from the disease. The highest number of cases were reported within GHMC limits (350), followed by Medchal (105) and Rangareddy (69).  

