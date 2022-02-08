Telengana State Board of Intermediate exams schedule out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate, on Monday, announced the schedule for inter 1st and 2nd year examinations.

According to the board, Ethics & Human Values and Environmental Education exams will be conducted on April 11 (Monday) and April 12 (Tuesday) respectively.

Practical examinations for the general and vocational courses will be conducted from March 23 (Wednesday) to April 8 (Friday).

Theoretical examinations will be held between April 20 and May 10. Timings for these exams for both first and second year are from 9 am to 12 noon.