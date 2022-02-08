STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCC Chief likens CM Chandrasekhar Rao to North Korean dictator Kim

The Telangana Congress chief further said that KCR's remarks were in tune with a greater conspiracy hatched by the BJP.

TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three Congress MPs from the State, on Monday, held demonstrations against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks on the Constitution near the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on the Parliament premises. They said they would issue an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on Tuesday to discuss the matter. 

Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy took part in the protest. Speaking to the media, Revanth sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on KCR’s remarks regarding the Constitution. 

The Telangana Congress chief further said that KCR’s remarks were in tune with a greater conspiracy hatched by the BJP. He said PM Modi and CM KCR wanted to emulate the leadership of Vladimir Putin of Russia, Kim Jong Un of North Korea and Xi Jinping of China by imposing a dictatorial rule across the country by bringing in a new Constitution.

Dr B R Ambedkar K Chandrasekhar Rao Lok Sabha
