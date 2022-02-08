Twitter war between BJP and IT Minister K T Rama Rao continues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Twitter war between the BJP and the TRS continued on Monday. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP leader N Ramachander Rao shot off their replies to IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s tweets on Sunday. In turn, Rama Rao on Monday blasted both the leaders.

While Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted: “If police is removed for 15 minutes, we Muslims will finish 100 crore Hindus”.. CM KCR & KTR endorse such statements by aligning with Owaisi & MIM. They valorise Nizam whose Razakar army massacred Hindus at will. He then abuses PM whose only dharma is ‘Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas’. (sic)

Replying to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s tweet earlier in the day, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Kishan Reddy Garu, While my comment was about NDA Govt’s apathy towards Telangana and how this partiality is hurting several states, you are resorting to the same obfuscation again by bringing in irrelevant issues. Care to clarify on any of these issues”. Rama Rao also posted a picture with 19 pending demands of the State including national project status to Palamuru Rangareddy and others with the hashtag, #EqualityForTelangana.

‘Nasty bigotry’

In reply to another tweet by BJP leader N Ramachander Rao, Rama Rao tweeted: “Sir, I know it’s difficult for the Godse worshippers to comprehend words such as communal harmony & plurality It’s a pity that even after ruling the country for 8 years, the only fallback for you is 80-20, Us v/s Them blah By the way, Dynasty isn’t half as bad as Nasty Bigotry”. Ramachander Rao earlier tweeted: “You are not anywhere near the reality @KTRTRS! The IRONY is that now BHAGYANAGAR will be recognized globally for #StatueOfEquality & not “Your peoples” Charminar! And what’s more disgusting is that the “Ambassador” of dynasty politics is speaking about equality!” (sic).

’Icon of Partiality’

Kishan Reddy and Ramachander Rao tweeted in reply to KT Rama Rao’s tweet on Sunday: “Icon of Partiality unveiled #StatueOfEquality And Irony just died a billion deaths!!”In reply to KTR’s retort, Kishan Reddy tweeted in the evening: “Those preaching virtues should realise that their dynastic rule is tainted with a history of supporting MIM who’ve destroyed several hundreds of Hindu Temples in the Old City of Hyderabad. It’s a travesty to politicise an event attended by PM to honour the epitome of Equality” (sic). In reply, KTR tweeted in Telugu that “Rashtrani ki andagaa memu.. Desani ke dandaga meeru” (TRS is the backbone for Telangana and BJP is useless for the country).

