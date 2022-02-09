100-bed isolation centre to come up in Medaram in Telengana 

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In an attempt to prevent the problems that arose during previous years, Mulugu Collector S Krishna Aditya has announced precautionary measures that will be in place to tackle issues relating to sanitation, traffic jams, medical and health issues during Sammakka-Saralamma jatara.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Collector said that 35 health camps have been set up in Medaram, the venue of Asia’s biggest tribal festival. “These 35 health camps will have facilities to conduct Covid-19 tests and administer vaccinations. Preventive medicines will also be distributed at these camps,” he said.

“A 100-bed isolation centre has also been set up close to altars of goddesses in the village,” he added.He also revealed that special teams of sanitation workers from Rajahmundry have been deployed in the village to monitor the sanitation works round the clock for the benefit of devotees.

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has already sent ‘She Toilets’ mobile vehicles, cleaning machines and garbage collecting vehicles. For the first time, a centralised public announcement system and digital screens have been set up in the village. “Around 1,200 officials have deputised to ensure safety and security during Jatara and they will be on duty from February 10,” the Collector informed.