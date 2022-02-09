STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

100-bed isolation centre to come up in Medaram in Telengana 

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Collector said that 35 health camps have been set up in Medaram, the venue of Asia’s biggest tribal festival.

Published: 09th February 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Health camps set up in Medaram(Photo | EPS)

Health camps set up in Medaram(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In an attempt to prevent the problems that arose during previous years, Mulugu Collector S Krishna Aditya has announced precautionary measures that will be in place to tackle issues relating to sanitation, traffic jams, medical and health issues during Sammakka-Saralamma jatara.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Collector said that 35 health camps have been set up in Medaram, the venue of Asia’s biggest tribal festival. “These 35 health camps will have facilities to conduct Covid-19 tests and administer vaccinations. Preventive medicines will also be distributed at these camps,” he said.
“A 100-bed isolation centre has also been set up close to altars of goddesses in the village,” he added.He also revealed that special teams of sanitation workers from Rajahmundry have been deployed in the village to monitor the sanitation works round the clock for the benefit of devotees. 

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has already sent ‘She Toilets’ mobile vehicles, cleaning machines and garbage collecting vehicles. For the first time, a centralised public announcement system and digital screens have been set up in the village. “Around 1,200 officials have deputised to ensure safety and security during Jatara and they will be on duty from February 10,” the Collector informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Collector Health camps GWMC She Toilets
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp