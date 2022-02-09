STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bosch to set up shop in Hyderabad, create 3,000 jobs

Bosch Global vice-president Kiran Sundara Raman was present in the virtual meeting.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bosch Global Software Technologies has become the latest global marquee company to join the long list of companies making a beeline to establish their operations in Hyderabad. The German MNC decided to set up its IT, engineering, research and development facility in the State capital and it is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

During a virtual meeting with the leadership team of Bosch on Tuesday, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed the company, highlighting the fact that Telangana had the best talent pool and infrastructure. 

Bosch, which first established itself in Kolkata in 1922, had set up its software, research and development division in Bengaluru in 1997. For the first time after 25 years, the company has decided to set up their facility in Hyderabad.

