Budget 2022 is for India’s future: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said that the main aim of the Union Budget 2022-23 was not to miss the fourth revolution - the digital revolution.“Budget 2022-23 is a foundation to grab the opportunities in the sunrise industries. It’s not an election-oriented budget,” Rajiv Kumar told a webinar organised by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) on “Budget for 2022-23 and India’s Economic Prospects”.

He said that the country missed three industrial revolutions in the past. “Now, the Budget has laid the foundation for fourth revolution for digitally empower the country. The four pillars of the Budget were ‘I”s - innovation, investment, inclusion and integration,” Rajiv Kumar said. He said that for the first time, the allocation to the education sector crossed ` lakh crore.