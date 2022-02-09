Consider transgenders for 2BHKs, HC tells Telengana state government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice AK Shavili, on Tuesday asked the State government to consider applications from transgenders for allotment of 2BHK houses provided they fulfil the terms and conditions laid down in the GO 10, dated October 15, 2015.The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Ch. Priya Murthy, a social worker, and others from Hyderabad seeking a direction to the State government to provide reservation to transgenders in allotment of 2 BHK houses.

During the course of arguments, the bench asked Special Government Pleader (SGP) Radhiv Reddy whether there was any bar or restriction on allotting 2BHK houses to transgenders. The SGP informed the Court that there was no such bar, provided the applicant fulfils the parameters laid down by the government. He informed the court that there was no discrimination as alleged by counsel for the petitioner in the allotment of the 2BHK houses to transgenders.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the government is inviting applications for allotment of 2BHK houses only from such persons who possess Food Security Cards and are treated as Below Poverty Line families and that transgenders do not possess such cards.