Despite Centre’s bias, Telengana state on development path: Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of discriminating against southern States, especially Telangana. He said the Centre treats the northern and the southern States differently in every aspect. “The Centre has not increased prices on any commodity in the north due to the upcoming State elections .

However, the prices of complex fertilisers, urea, DAP and potassium, which are mostly consumed by farmers in southern States have been increased,” Harish Rao said. He was speaking during his visit to Husnabad constituency in Siddipet district, where he accused the Centre of ‘doing injustice with Telangana in all fields’. Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar and other officials accompanied him.

Harish Rao said that the State governments could borrow up to 4 per cent of the State’s GSDP every year. “This time, however, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the budget on behalf of the Union government, announced that only 3.5 per cent would be given directly to the States, and the remaining half per cent would require power reforms,” he said.“The BJP government has not given anything to anyone. They have cut all subsidies to farmers and made them insecure,” he said.