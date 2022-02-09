Kidnap bid at Secunderabad station foiled, child rescued

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) foiled a kidnap attempt at Secunderabad railway station and rescued a three-and-a-half-year-old boy on Tuesday. The accused Manoranjan Jana, a migrant worker who was inebriated, took the child forcefully. As the child’s family members chased him, security personnel in the railway station nabbed him.He was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

The child’s family, along with other relatives residing at Nanakramguda in the city, had gone to a dargah in Moula Ali to offer prayers. After that, they reached the Secunderabad railway station and were waiting on Platform No 10 for an MMTS train to go to Lingampally.

As they were waiting for the train, the toddler moved a few metres away from them while playing. Manoranjan noticed the child and approached him.He then took the child and started walking away. The child’s 10-year-old cousin who saw this, informed his parents and they chased Manoranjan. Meanwhile, the security personnel on the platform saw them and detained Manoranjan.

He was then shifted to the police station and a case was registered against him. Inquiries revealed that he works in a fast food centre near the railway station. As he was drunk, he lost his way and entered the station. Police also found that he has no previous criminal record.