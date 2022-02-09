Losses in chilli, cotton crops; Three more farmers suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a very sorrowful turn of events in the past couple of months, farmers who have suffered losses in chilli and cotton crops have been committing suicide in shocking numbers. Three more farmers have died on Tuesday in different parts of the state.

Kalva Krishna Reddy (51), a resident of Madaram village of Urukonda mandal in Nagarkurnool district, had cultivated groundnut and cotton on ten acres. As yields got severely affected and debts mounted, he was worried about repaying them. He had recently built a house and had performed his son's wedding. Worried over not being able to repay debts, he has hanged himself while his family members were asleep on Tuesday night.

Boya Parashuramudu (37), a resident of Kalukuntla village of Waddepalli mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district had cultivated chilli in one acre and cotton in two acres. Due to thrips infestation in his chilli crop and pest attack on cotton, both his crops were severely damaged. He went to Shanti Nagar and purchased pesticides, which he consumed while heading home on Tuesday. Though he was shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital, he couldn't survive and died on Tuesday.

Far away in the north Telangana, the situation was similar. Devireddy Venlat Reddy (40), a resident of Amangal village in Mahabubabad district, who couldn't recover his debts which amounted to Rs 10 lakh, had consumed pesticide on Monday. He passed away while being treated at Mahabubabad Government Hospital on Tuesday. He had cultivated chilli in two acres, paddy in three acres and cotton in an acre. Pest attack resulting in low yields has been known to have driven the farmer to take the extreme step.