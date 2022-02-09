Manikonda Jagir: Telengana Waqf Board to file review petition over SC verdict

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Telangana government, the Telangana Waqf Board will file a review petition in the Manikonda Jagir case. Monday’s verdict created a flutter and a sense of discomfiture amongst the Board members, following which Waqf Board chairman Md Saleem and Standing Counsel scrambled for relevant documents which could prove that the land is Waqf land.

Saleem, who held an elaborate meeting with Standing Counsel and also spoke to Supreme Court counsel, took suggestions as to what could be done in this scenario and the course to be adopted for securing the disputed lands. “We conducted a review meeting with Standing Counsel and consulted with counsels of High Court and Supreme Court. We shall be engaging seniors to file a review petition in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Saleem, whose term would come to an end this month along with the current panel, asserted that all the supporting documents were available and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will review the order. “Already we have Muntakhab (book of endowment), supporting Gazette and Survey report. Since ‘once a Waqf always a Waqf’, we shall fight it.

They might have won the case by ‘managing’. The case had remained in favour of Waqf in the Tribunal and the High Court. We have all the documents,” he affirmed, showing the copies of documents to the media at a press briefing in Haj House. On the demolition of the historic Qutub Shahi Mosque at Shamirpet, he said that the Waqf Board jumped into action as soon as getting information. “We have filed cases against those responsible.”