Omicron wave lasted 40 days in Telengana, hit 97,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The roughly 43-day-long third Covid-19 wave had far fewer cases and deaths as compared to the previous waves. An analysis by the Directorate of Public Health shows that the wave was much shorter and the peak came in a quick span ensuring lower cases, lower deaths and hospitalisation.

In the third wave, which began on December 28, 2021, and concluded on February 8, 2022, a total of 97,838 reported cases were seen. According to the Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, the peak was on January 25 when 4,559 cases were reported. The peak came in just 25-28 days, which is the shortest span it took amongst any of the previous waves.

The State also undertook a fever survey in the last two weeks when an additional 4 lakh-odd people were found to be having Covid-19 like symptoms.To compare this to the second wave, caused by the Delta variant -- it lasted for four-six months and the highest peak was 10,000 cases a day.

According to Dr Rao, the first wave was the longest, spreading across eight-10 months starting from March 2, 2021 to February 28, 2021 when the peak of the wave came 170 days into the pandemic on August 25, 2020 with 3000-odd cases. With this data, it becomes clear that the first wave was longest, but the peak of the second wave was highest, followed by the third wave which had the second highest cases seen during the peak of the wave.

1061 New Covid cases, 1 death reported

Telangana reported 1,061 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday after conducting 69,892 tests. As many as 3,590 patients who had previously tested positive have recovered. With this, the number of active cases in the state have come down to 21,470. The day also saw one Covid-related death, taking the toll to 4,102. The highest number of cases were reported in Hyderabad (274), followed by 78 cases each in Ranagreddy and Medchal districts. Meanwhile, 2,36,317 people were inoculated, of whom 10,448 received the precaution doses.