PM Narendra Modi back to divide and rule politics: A Revanth Reddy

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Malkajgiri MP, disputed Modi’s contention that the Telangana Bill was passed without debate.

Published: 09th February 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, on Tuesday, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to inflame passions between the Telugu States by bringing the issue of bifurcation back to the fore. This, despite the fact that BJP leaders had openly supported the proceedings in Parliament. Such statements would provide an impetus to the TRS, which was what Modi wanted, said Revanth.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Malkajgiri MP, disputed Modi’s contention that the Telangana Bill was passed without debate. He said when the Bill was presented in the Lok Sabha, the then Leader of Opposition Sushma Swaraj insisted that there was no need for a debate and the Bill must be passed immediately. Modi was neither aware of Telangana’s history nor the parliamentary procedures, opined Revanth. “The PM is apparently unaware that voting on a Bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is done by keeping all the doors closed till process is completed. Modi has brought disrespect to the post of Prime Minister by indulging in extremely cheap and dirty politics in his speeches,” he said.

Kakinada Resolution

Reminding Modi of the Kakinada Resolution of 1997, he said, “More than 1,200 people sacrificed their lives for Telangana Statehood and BJP is directly responsible for those deaths.”

