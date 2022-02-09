STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi insulted Telangana, alleges TRS

PM Narendra Modi insulted Telangana with his comments in Parliament over the state's formation, the ruling TRS called for protests across the state.

Published: 09th February 2022 12:07 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "insulted Telangana" with his comments in Parliament over the state's formation, the ruling TRS called for protests across the state on Wednesday.

TRS Working President KT Rama Rao asked his party workers to organise protests with black flags and burn effigies of the BJP, a TRS release said.

Rama Rao tweeted alleging that the PM insulted the "decades of spirited struggle and sacrifices of the people of Telangana" with his comments.

TRS and BJP have been engaged in a war of words over different issues over the last few months.

