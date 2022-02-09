STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telengana HC seeks details from govt over four suo moto petitions 

The fourth letter was written by Advocate M. Venkat Reddy, which seeks judicial intervention into illegal transfer of government land located at Nidamanoor of Nalgonda district.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Tuesday directed the government pleaders to provide details within two weeks on the issues that were raised in four letters addressed to the Chief Justice.After perusing the letters, suo moto PILs were listed before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice  Abhinand Kumar Shavili.

In one of the letters, a class 10 student, S Karthik, of Marriguda Zilla Parishad School in Nalgonda district informed the Chief Justice that a graveyard adjacent to his school is causing mental disturbance among the students. 

In another letter, Balala Hakkula Sangam’s President Dr Gundu Kistiah and General Secretary E Raghunandan have highlighted ‘the pathetic and precarious conditions’ of State-run schools. They have complained about stinky and unclean toilets, lack of potable water and infrastructure, and shortage of teachers. 

The fourth letter was written by Advocate M. Venkat Reddy, which seeks judicial intervention into illegal transfer of government land located at Nidamanoor of Nalgonda district. The letter accuses revenue officials of being involved.

