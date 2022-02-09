STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telengana state records rise in day and night temperatures

While winter is far from over, days are slowly getting humid with a surge in the maximum temperature in Telangana.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While winter is far from over, days are slowly getting humid with a surge in the maximum temperature in Telangana.According to IMD, winter will be over by the end of this month, however, both minimum and maximum temperatures have started rising steadily. The average day temperature across the State stays around 32 degree Celsius, which is above normal. Many parts have recorded the maximum temperature above 36 degree Celsius.

Endapally (Jagtial) recorded a maximum of 36.3 degree Celsius on Tuesday, while in Hyderabad it remained 33.9 degree Celsius. The night temperatures are also going up, particularly in Hyderabad. The lowest temperature was recorded at Rajendranagar, at 16 degree Celsius. 

Weathermen have attributed the condition to south-easterlies and dry weather is likely to prevail over the next five days. Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15 to 18 degrees, while the maximum temperatures will stay between 30 to 33 degrees.
 

