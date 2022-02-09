Two special wings set up to tackle drug menace in Telengana 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW) have been formed to tackle the menace of drugs in Hyderabad. Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy will inaugurate these wings on Wednesday.This initiative is a step in taking forward the decision of the Telangana government and instructions by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s to crackdown on drugs.

The H-NEW will function from the Commissioner’s Office and will be led by DCP, and the team will include two Inspectors, 4 SIs and 20 constables to start with, and function on the lines of Commissioner’s Task Force in generating intelligence, raid, detection, disruption of organised drug trafficking groups and maintain databanks.

Similarly, as the investigation in these cases are quite complicated and has rigorous procedures involved, the NISW is set up. An ACP will head the wing and an Inspector, One sub-inspector and six constables will be a part of the team.