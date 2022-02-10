BJP Madhya Pradesh in-charge Muralidhar Rao defends PM, accuses TRS of occupying temple lands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao, on Wednesday, alleged that TRS leaders had occupied 20,000 acres of temple lands and warned that they would soon be brought to book. Addressing the media at the BJP office in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Muralidhar Rao said that the history of Hyderabad — which has been limited to structures like graves and heritage structures which bore memories of slavery — would now find a new narrative in the form of Statue of Equality. It would re-establish the historic glory of the region suppressed for 1,000 years, and spread it across the world, said the BJP leader.

Both Congress and TRS were two sides of the same coin, whose agenda was to malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader said. He lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “insulting” the Prime Minister during the latter’s visit to Hyderabad last week. Commenting on TRS leaders questioning the eligibility of the Prime Minister for dedicating the 216-feet statue of Sri Ramanujacharya to the world, he said that Chinna Jeeyar Swamy’s address had given a fitting answer to such criticism.

Muralidhar Rao also clarified that Prime Minister Modi, in his speech in Parliament, had only criticised the process followed by the Congress with malafide political intentions which had created problems for both the Telugu states.