Devarakonda Fort restoration wins hearts, the fort to develop as tourist destination

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Deccan Heritage Academy has expressed its happiness over the works being undertaken by Heritage Telangana, Tourism and MA&UD departments for conserving and beautifying Devarakonda Fort by sanctioning funds and constructing a recreation park spread across five acres. The academy proposes to represent to the State government to undertake conservation plans and comprehensive documentation for the fort and its historic relics.

This would help develop the site as a tourist destination.M Vedakumar, Chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy, said that Devarakonda Fort was one of the important historical sites in Nalgonda district and that ‘Devarakonda’ meant the hill of the Gods. The fort is a fortified defensive structure built by the rulers of Recherla Padma Nayaka Velama dynasty that ruled for 157 years in this region.