GO 317: Teachers stage dharna, thousands arrested in Telengana

Meanwhile, G Jangaiah, a teacher who was allocated to Narayanpet district, was detained along with his wife and three children by Chikkadpally police.

G Jangaiah, along with wife and three children, protests at Chikkadpally police when they were taken into preventive custody on Wednesday morning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the issue of transfers and allocation of government teachers to different schools remains unresolved, the Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) on Wednesday staged a statewide Maha Dharna, protesting against the implementation of GO 317. 

During protests organised at Indra Park in Hyderabad, around 1,000 teachers were detained by police and shifted to different police stations, where they continued to protest.The members of teachers’ unions strongly condemned the action of police, accusing them of crushing their peaceful protest and described the arrest as illegal. “Police cannot stop the spirit of agitation by arresting us and the protests will continue until we get justice,” they said.

Speaking to Express, United Teachers Federation State secretary Chava Ravi said: “Police employed double standards. They denied permission for Maha Dharna against injustice while it has fully cooperated and provided protection to the TRS workers when they  protested against the BJP at the same spot. It shows how the Police Department is loyal to the ruling party.”

Kids too detained 

Meanwhile, G Jangaiah, a teacher who was allocated to Narayanpet district, was detained along with his wife and three children by Chikkadpally police. Though they were kept in the station for hours, Jangaiah continued to protest on police station premises. They were released around 4 pm. 

Later speaking to the media, Jangaiah expressed his anguish and said: “I am a native of the Rangareddy district and was appointed as a School Assistant in 2017. Now, I have been allocated to Narayanpet district. My first posting was in Rangareddy district and I was appointed in a school located at Hayathnagar nandal. Now the district is divided into three districts and all the seniors want to be posted in urban areas while juniors are neglected. I have been forcefully sent a place which is 200 km away from my district and I have to serve there for the rest of my career. I cannot be transferred to my native district in future.” “There are many others who are suffering like me. We want justice,” he added.

Revanth condemns arrest of teachers
Condemning the arrests of teachers, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was acting more like an authoritarian ruler. “For crushing this kind of dissent, KCR was speaking of a new Constitution,” he said 

